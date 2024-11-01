Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.350-16.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.35-16.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.38.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.75. 235,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $274.42 and a twelve month high of $461.77. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

