Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.38.

Shares of HUBB opened at $426.76 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $461.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.41.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 42,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,223,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,335,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,377,000 after purchasing an additional 279,654 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

