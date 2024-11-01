Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PPL by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 60,589 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 496,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,513 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PPL by 50.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,701,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

PPL stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PPL’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

