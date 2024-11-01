Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,639 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

