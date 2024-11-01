Human Investing LLC Acquires 130 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 626,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,126,000 after buying an additional 475,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.84. The stock had a trading volume of 109,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,741. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $153.65 and a 52-week high of $201.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

