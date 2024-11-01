Human Investing LLC Buys 7,535 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BND traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.67. 2,087,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.