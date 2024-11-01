Human Investing LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.77. 913,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

