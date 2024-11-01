Human Investing LLC Sells 124 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,016. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $134.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average is $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,418 shares of company stock worth $15,247,052. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

