Humana (NYSE:HUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68, reports. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Humana updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $16.00 EPS.

Humana Stock Down 3.2 %

HUM stock opened at $257.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.90 and a 200-day moving average of $334.81.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.48.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

