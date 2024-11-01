Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target Cut to $191.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.88.

HII traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,364. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $184.29 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

