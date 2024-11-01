Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.37. 35,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $412,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,883.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $412,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,883.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $106,919.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,111.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,897. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

