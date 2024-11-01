Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.08. 645,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,373,585.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

