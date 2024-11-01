IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.47 and last traded at $108.49, with a volume of 102049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDACORP

IDACORP Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average of $98.11.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 62.17%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,694,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,813,000 after purchasing an additional 178,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,672,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 135,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.