IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.850-7.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.85-7.90 EPS.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.38. 259,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,248. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IDEX has a twelve month low of $189.33 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.75.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

