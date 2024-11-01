IMAX’s (IMAX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

IMAX Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. 528,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,839. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

