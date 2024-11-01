Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 148001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6975 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Further Reading

