Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Andrew Hykes Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,265,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Inari Medical Stock Up 2.8 %

NARI opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.25). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 462.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Inari Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Inari Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

