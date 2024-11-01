Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director William Hoffman Sells 40,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,711.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,800,800.00.

On Monday, September 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00.

Inari Medical Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NARI stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NARI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

