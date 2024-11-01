Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,992. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $76.33.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

