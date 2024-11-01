Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.00, but opened at $94.00. Ingersoll Rand shares last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 463,514 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

