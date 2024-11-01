Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a positive return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ingevity Stock Up 0.0 %

NGVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

