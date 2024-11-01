InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.06 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,552. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. InMode has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on InMode in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

