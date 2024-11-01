Insider Buying: Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ – Get Free Report) insider Mark Connelly purchased 1,000,000 shares of Stellar Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($11,842.11).

Stellar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 43.19.

Get Stellar Resources alerts:

About Stellar Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Stellar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for tin, lithium, gold, base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Heemskirk Tin project located in northeast Tasmania. Stellar Resources Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.