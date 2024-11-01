Insider Buying: Tern Plc (LON:TERN) Insider Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) insider Iain Ross acquired 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,265.34).
Tern Stock Performance
Shares of TERN stock opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Tern Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.66 million, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.89.
Tern Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tern
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What does consumer price index measure?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.