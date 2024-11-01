Insider Buying: Tern Plc (LON:TERN) Insider Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) insider Iain Ross acquired 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,265.34).

Tern Stock Performance

Shares of TERN stock opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Tern Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.66 million, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Tern Company Profile

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Machine Learning (“ML”), Virtual/Augmented Reality (“VR/AR”) and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

