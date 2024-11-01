Insider Buying: Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) Insider Acquires 666,666 Shares of Stock

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens bought 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £333,333 ($432,282.45).

Time Out Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TMO traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 51.70 ($0.67). The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,784. Time Out Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £175.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.94.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

