Insider Buying: Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) Insider Acquires 666,666 Shares of Stock

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens bought 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £333,333 ($432,282.45).
Time Out Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TMO traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 51.70 ($0.67). The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,784. Time Out Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £175.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.94.
About Time Out Group
