Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $666,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, September 30th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $618,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $578,760.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $113.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,155.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $151.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

