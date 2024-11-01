Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $54,171.24 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,694.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $38,593.50.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20.
Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.59 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
