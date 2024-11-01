Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $54,171.24 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,694.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $38,593.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

