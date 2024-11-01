Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 62,671,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,865,098. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Intel has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 76.5% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 10.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Intel by 551.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 195,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 165,156 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

