Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,155,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,097,000 after purchasing an additional 691,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,573,000 after buying an additional 851,873 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,966,000 after buying an additional 409,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

