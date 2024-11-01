Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth $147,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 60.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GBTC traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $56.61. 1,636,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

