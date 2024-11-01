Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $572,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,854,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,070,293. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

