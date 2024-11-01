Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $762.72. 582,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $711.57 and its 200 day moving average is $662.98. The company has a market capitalization of $326.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.10 and a 1 year high of $773.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

