Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.80 on Friday, reaching $387.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,343. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.54 and a 200-day moving average of $366.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $274.59 and a 12 month high of $397.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

