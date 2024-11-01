Interchange Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTV traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,352. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.59 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

