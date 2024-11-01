Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,242.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

