International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,830,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 39,950,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,475.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,475.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,729.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,840 shares of company stock worth $906,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 133.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $81,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.18. 1,149,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.64%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.