Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.91 and last traded at $84.33, with a volume of 266473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,970,388.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,970,388.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,876. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,316 shares of company stock worth $13,037,345. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.