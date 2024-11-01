Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) is Hills Bank & Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,230 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned 1.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $50,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 913.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.