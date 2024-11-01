Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RSP stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $137.38 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

