Investors Buy High Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

