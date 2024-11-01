Investors Purchase High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 1,920,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

