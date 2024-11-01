iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Lifted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,339,000 after buying an additional 53,119 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SGOV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,419,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,592. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

