iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1939 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. 1,132,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

