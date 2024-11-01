iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1939 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. 1,132,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $54.10.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.