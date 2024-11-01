iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1594 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. 285,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.