iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,598,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 1,426,919 shares.The stock last traded at $62.54 and had previously closed at $62.53.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.