iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $571.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $571.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $416.07 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $492.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

