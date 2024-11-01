iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 320,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

