iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,958 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 2.11% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $92,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,835,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,159,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 156.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,015,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 36,402 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $53.73 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

