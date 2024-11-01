iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3011 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.13. 97 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $52.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.71.

