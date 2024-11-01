iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
IBTG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 587,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $23.10.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.